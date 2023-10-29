Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

NYSE SR opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

