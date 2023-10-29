Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.05.

NYSE:SRE opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 164,977 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 815,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,453,000 after purchasing an additional 412,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

