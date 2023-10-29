Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.50.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after acquiring an additional 447,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,683,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

