SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,613,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SJW Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,447,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,728,000 after buying an additional 136,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,610,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,908,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SJW Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

