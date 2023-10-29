Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $182.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.71. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.