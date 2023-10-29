Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 32.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

