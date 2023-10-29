TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $178.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $191.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.90.

TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

