TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on TFI International from $159.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.90.

TFII opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

