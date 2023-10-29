CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.09.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,122.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 113,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 104,410 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 688,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

