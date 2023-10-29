Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.
Chewy Stock Up 0.2 %
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $243,846. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
