Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $105.00 at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Crown Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown



Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

