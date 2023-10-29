Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.88.

Calix stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

