Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.3 %

BYD stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

