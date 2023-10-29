Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.63.

BEP opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 563.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 1,513,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

