Barclays Trims Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Target Price to $71.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.82.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $41,625,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.