USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) PT Lowered to $53.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

USNA opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $866.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,749 shares of company stock worth $504,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

