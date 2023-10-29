TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRU. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.69.

NYSE TRU opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock worth $441,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

