ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

