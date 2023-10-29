ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
CNET stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
