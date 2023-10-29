DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $189.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.33.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
