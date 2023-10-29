DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

DLH Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $189.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLH

DLH Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 701,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 185,754 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Articles

