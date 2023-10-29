CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. CSP has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,705 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,112.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 610,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,300 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 608,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,186.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,847 shares of company stock worth $356,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSP by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

