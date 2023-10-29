Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $182.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.61.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.35. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $433.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.