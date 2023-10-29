Citigroup Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

BLMN opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.