AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $434.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

