Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASRT. TheStreet cut shares of Assertio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Assertio Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Assertio has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Assertio

In other news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $209,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $195,511.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,643 shares in the company, valued at $284,674.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,810 shares of company stock worth $1,111,332. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Assertio by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 160,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile



Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.



