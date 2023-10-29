Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NBLY has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.07.

NBLY opened at C$17.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

