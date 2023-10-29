Truist Financial Boosts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $95.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

