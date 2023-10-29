Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Shares of AR stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

