JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Target Price to $75.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.