Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $155.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.80.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.22 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

