AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $26.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Get AES alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Stock Down 1.0 %

AES opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AES by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AES by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 613,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 58,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 67,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.