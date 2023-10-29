Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WVE. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $526.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -1.03.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at $219,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 25.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.