Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$24.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Down 1.9 %

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

TSE AP.UN opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.08. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

