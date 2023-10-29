Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

