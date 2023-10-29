Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $190.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

