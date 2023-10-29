Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.78.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

