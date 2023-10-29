Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 96.15%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Xerox by 133.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xerox by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.