Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:XRX opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Xerox has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Xerox by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xerox by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

