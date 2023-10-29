Morgan Stanley Trims American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price to $93.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEP. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.37.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

