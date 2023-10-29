Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.64.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.