Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.64.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
