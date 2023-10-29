Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

KMP.UN stock opened at C$15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.78. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.