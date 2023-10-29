Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.75 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

IIP.UN opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.04 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.