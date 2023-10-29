Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.27. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.48. The company has a market cap of C$133.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

