Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

