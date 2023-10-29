Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

