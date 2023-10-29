Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APT opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of -0.74.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James Buchan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

