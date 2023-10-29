Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after buying an additional 97,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after buying an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

