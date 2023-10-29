Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,591.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783 in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

