Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

FOR has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

