Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FORFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

FOR has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOR stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

