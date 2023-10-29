NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NEP opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 525,185 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,496 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

